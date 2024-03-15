Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Sells 8,377 Shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 564,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,377 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 2.1% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned 1.79% of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF worth $13,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 39.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $68,000.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,657. The stock has a market cap of $766.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.64. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $24.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.77.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

