K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) Stock Price Up 5.3%

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.75 and last traded at $14.65. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 194% from the average daily volume of 136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.92.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 5.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.89.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It offers potassium chloride for crops, such as grain, corn, rice, and soybean; fertilizer specialties that are used for crops with magnesium and sulfur requirements, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus, grapes, or vegetables; and water-soluble fertilizers for use in fertigation under the KALISOP, KORN-KALI, ROLL-KALI, PATENTKALI, ESTA KIESERIT, MAGNESIA-KAINIT, SOLUMOP, SOLUSOP, SOLUCMS, SOLUMAP, SOLUMKP, EPSO TOP, EPSO MICROTOP, EPSO COMBITOP, EPSO PROFITOP, and EPSO BORTOP brand names.

