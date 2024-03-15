Learn CW Investment Co. (NYSE:LCW) Short Interest Update

Learn CW Investment Co. (NYSE:LCW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the February 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Learn CW Investment stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $10.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,077. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.78. Learn CW Investment has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $11.54.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Learn CW Investment by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 795,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after purchasing an additional 13,353 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in Learn CW Investment by 29.4% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 659,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in Learn CW Investment by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 623,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 104,363 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in Learn CW Investment by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 422,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 126,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Learn CW Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.81% of the company’s stock.

Learn CW Investment Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for target businesses in the education, training, and education technology industries.

