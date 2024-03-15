Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Buys 356,620 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 208.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 356,620 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 24,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 29,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $57.50. 40,782,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,760,408. The company has a market cap of $205.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.98. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $58.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.