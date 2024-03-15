Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $9.44 Million Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Lamar Advertising comprises about 1.1% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Lamar Advertising worth $9,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 14,427 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 249.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 343,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,672,000 after purchasing an additional 102,759 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lamar Advertising

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 5,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $594,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:LAMR traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.09. 795,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,060. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $77.21 and a fifty-two week high of $121.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.17.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $555.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.84 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.88% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on LAMR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

