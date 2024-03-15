Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Raises Position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autohome by 215.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 72,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 49,403 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Autohome by 128.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 64,092 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Autohome by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 108,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 24,411 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Autohome by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 485,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,738,000 after buying an additional 96,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Autohome by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,530,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,813,000 after buying an additional 306,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autohome stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $26.50. 569,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,394. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.24. Autohome Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $34.10.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The business had revenue of $269.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.99 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 26.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

