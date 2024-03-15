Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Sells 2,100 Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 169,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $6,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 355.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Cedar Fair by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 33.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. 61.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.01. 161,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,742. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $45.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.04.

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). Cedar Fair had a net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $371.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

FUN has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

