Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Short Interest Update

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,191,000 shares, a growth of 83.5% from the February 14th total of 7,733,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 958.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lenovo Group stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,681,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,009,000. Institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Lenovo Group alerts:

Lenovo Group Trading Down 4.0 %

OTCMKTS:LNVGF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.20. 4,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,072. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.16. Lenovo Group has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $1.45.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.