Lok’nStore Group (LON:LOK) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $761.27

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 761.27 ($9.75) and traded as high as GBX 805.50 ($10.32). Lok’nStore Group shares last traded at GBX 805 ($10.31), with a volume of 41,500 shares traded.

Lok’nStore Group Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 807.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 761.55. The company has a market capitalization of £263.86 million, a P/E ratio of 5,012.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81.

Insider Transactions at Lok’nStore Group

In other news, insider Ray Davies sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 819 ($10.49), for a total transaction of £81,900 ($104,932.74). In related news, insider Ray Davies sold 10,000 shares of Lok’nStore Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 819 ($10.49), for a total transaction of £81,900 ($104,932.74). Also, insider Neil Newman sold 38,580 shares of Lok’nStore Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 815 ($10.44), for a total transaction of £314,427 ($402,853.30). 26.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lok’nStore Group

Lok'nStore Group Plc engages in the development and operation of self-storage centers in the United Kingdom. It offers household storage services for storage rooms, vehicle storage, student packages, and forces and services packages. The company also operates business self-storage units for storage rooms, pallet storage, document archiving, flexible space, and commercial vehicle storage; and provides insurance services.

