London & Associated Properties (LON:LAS) Stock Price Down 15%

London & Associated Properties Plc (LON:LAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 15% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.50 ($0.11). Approximately 27,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 21,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10 ($0.13).

London & Associated Properties Trading Down 15.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 10.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 10.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.25 million, a PE ratio of -212.50 and a beta of 0.09.

About London & Associated Properties

London & Associated Properties is a fully listed property investment company specialising in retail. It owns a portfolio of shopping centres and other retail property currently worth some £78m. LAP also invests in joint ventures with institutional co-owners; these have included Oaktree Capital Management, Schroders and Bank of Scotland.

