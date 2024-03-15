McBroom & Associates LLC Has $5.81 Million Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

McBroom & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Tractor Supply makes up 4.2% of McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.
Tractor Supply Price Performance
TSCO stock traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $257.15. 1,457,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,820. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.12. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $259.62. The company has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
Tractor Supply Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.61%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens downgraded Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.68.
Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply
In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $4,775,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,192 shares in the company, valued at $22,173,072.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,755 shares of company stock worth $20,087,782 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
