McBroom & Associates LLC Has $6.47 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

McBroom & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,802 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for 4.7% of McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Boeing by 599.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $321,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,485 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 8,961.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $222,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,643 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,773,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Boeing by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after acquiring an additional 872,795 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.63.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.53. The company had a trading volume of 10,666,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,702,459. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.15. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

