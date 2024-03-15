McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.82

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.82 and traded as high as C$1.95. McCoy Global shares last traded at C$1.95, with a volume of 44,539 shares.

McCoy Global Trading Down 3.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90. The company has a market cap of C$56.33 million, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.72.

McCoy Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is an increase from McCoy Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. McCoy Global’s dividend payout ratio is 10.26%.

McCoy Global Company Profile

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. The company designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

