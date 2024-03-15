McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,195 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 0.9% of B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $279.14. 4,733,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,162,244. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39. The stock has a market cap of $201.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $292.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.90.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

