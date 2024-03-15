Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA) Trading 7.4% Higher

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.25 and last traded at C$4.22. Approximately 39,661 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 61,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.93.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$384.30 million, a P/E ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Insider Transactions at Metalla Royalty & Streaming

In other Metalla Royalty & Streaming news, Director Lawrence Roulston sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.29, for a total transaction of C$55,770.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,200 shares of company stock worth $5,760. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

About Metalla Royalty & Streaming

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada, Australia, Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. It focuses on gold and silver streams and royalties.

