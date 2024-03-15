MetisDAO (METIS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $76.68 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $603.80 million and approximately $76.68 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $115.00 or 0.00166174 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,250,547 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,250,547 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 115.8757206 USD and is down -12.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 210 active market(s) with $76,079,629.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

