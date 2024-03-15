MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.04. 1,896,571 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 2,915,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.55.

