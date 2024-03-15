Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $5,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,373,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,482,546,000 after acquiring an additional 123,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR stock traded down $6.01 on Friday, reaching $686.99. 960,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,965. The stock has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $673.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $571.27. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $383.19 and a 1-year high of $778.15.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $454.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.13 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 45.66%.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 11,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.35, for a total transaction of $6,786,365.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,011,616.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 25,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total transaction of $14,761,605.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 207,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,042,369.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 11,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.35, for a total transaction of $6,786,365.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,011,616.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 166,563 shares of company stock valued at $99,646,424. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $668.30.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

