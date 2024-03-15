Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Quantum Financial Advisors LLC

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,632,735 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $477,765,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $451,711,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,474,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE MS traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.38. The company had a trading volume of 20,215,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,270,016. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $69.42 and a fifty-two week high of $95.57. The company has a market capitalization of $144.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.08 and its 200 day moving average is $83.83.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $4,396,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,172,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,158,297.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,314. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target (down previously from $102.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.56.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

