Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Sells $7,403,518.08 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 83,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $7,403,518.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,639,075.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 5th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 9,326 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $824,045.36.

On Monday, January 29th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 14,813 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $964,178.17.

On Monday, January 22nd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,958 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.16, for a total transaction of $133,457.28.

On Thursday, December 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,604 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $164,807.16.

Natera Stock Performance

Shares of NTRA traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.52. 2,077,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.94. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $93.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Natera from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Natera from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

