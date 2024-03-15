Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) COO Sells $115,550.40 in Stock

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 24,073 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $115,550.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,538,353 shares in the company, valued at $21,784,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVTS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.60. The stock had a trading volume of 7,874,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,096. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $11.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 2.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVTS. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.82.

Institutional Trading of Navitas Semiconductor

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,777,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,831,000 after acquiring an additional 204,384 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $764,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,360,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,992,000 after purchasing an additional 112,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

