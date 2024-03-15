NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 133,700 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the February 14th total of 179,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,337.0 days.
NEC Price Performance
OTCMKTS:NIPNF remained flat at $70.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 191. NEC has a 12-month low of $36.06 and a 12-month high of $70.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.34 and a 200 day moving average of $56.89.
About NEC
