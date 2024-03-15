New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTM) to Issue $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

New York Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.90. 17,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,633. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $23.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.58.

About New York Mortgage Trust

Featured Stories

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

