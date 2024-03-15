New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.
New York Mortgage Trust Stock Up 0.5 %
NYMTN stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $22.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,062. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.81. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $22.30.
