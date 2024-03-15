New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NASDAQ:NYMTL)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

New York Mortgage Trust stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.95. The stock had a trading volume of 29,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,762. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.03.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

