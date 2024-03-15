NEXT (LON:NXT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7,791.85

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,791.85 ($99.83) and traded as high as GBX 8,582 ($109.96). NEXT shares last traded at GBX 8,456 ($108.34), with a volume of 220,825 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 7,350 ($94.17) target price on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,637.50 ($85.04).

Get NEXT alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXT

NEXT Trading Up 0.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm has a market cap of £10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,483.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8,406.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,796.68.

In other news, insider Wolfson Aspley Guise sold 60,000 shares of NEXT stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,430 ($108.01), for a total transaction of £5,058,000 ($6,480,461.24). Company insiders own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

About NEXT

(Get Free Report)

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.