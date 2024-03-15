Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) Short Interest Down 38.0% in February

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a drop of 38.0% from the February 14th total of 2,500,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Nutex Health Stock Performance

Nutex Health stock remained flat at $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,342,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $64.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.19. Nutex Health has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $1.10.

Institutional Trading of Nutex Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutex Health by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,801,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nutex Health by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,915,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,035,000 after purchasing an additional 405,308 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Nutex Health by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,367,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,966 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Nutex Health by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,116,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 184,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutex Health by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 98,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Nutex Health from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

About Nutex Health

Nutex Health Inc operates as a network of micro-hospitals. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management, and Real Estate. The Hospital segment develops and operates a network of micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments which offers 24/7 care.

