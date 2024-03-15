Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLH) Trading Down 0.5%

Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLH – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.57 and last traded at $30.59. Approximately 5,657 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 67,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.76.

Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $110.13 million, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.41.

Institutional Trading of Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLH – Free Report) by 1,824.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.20% of Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF

The Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (OVLH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to the US large-cap space combined with an option overlay strategy, utilizing a put spread and long-term OTM put options. OVLH was launched on Jan 14, 2021 and is managed by Overlay Shares.

