PAID Network Price Tops $0.26 on Major Exchanges (PAID)

PAID Network (PAID) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. During the last week, PAID Network has traded down 15% against the US dollar. One PAID Network token can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000380 BTC on popular exchanges. PAID Network has a total market cap of $74.36 million and approximately $483,009.19 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PAID Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 tokens and its circulating supply is 282,725,554 tokens. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network. The official website for PAID Network is paidnetwork.com. The official message board for PAID Network is paidnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling PAID Network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network (PAID) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAID Network has a current supply of 594,717,455.71 with 282,725,554 in circulation. The last known price of PAID Network is 0.2469195 USD and is down -15.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $714,834.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paidnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAID Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAID Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.