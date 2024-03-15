Pax Dollar Trading 0% Lower Over Last 7 Days (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001443 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $188.70 million and $5.32 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00003782 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000042 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 188,832,296 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

