PAX Global Technology (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Stock Price Down 2.7%

PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.73. Approximately 7,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 15,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

PAX Global Technology Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.73.

PAX Global Technology Company Profile

PAX Global Technology Limited, an investment holding company, develops and sells electronic funds transfer point-of-sale products in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, the United States, and Italy. Its E-payment terminal products include smart E-payment solutions; and android smartPOS, countertop, android smart tablet, multilane, integrated ECR, industrial PDA, unattended payment, PINpad, and MiniPOS and mPOS.

