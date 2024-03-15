Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, a decline of 38.0% from the February 14th total of 94,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Pennon Group Price Performance

Shares of PEGRY remained flat at $17.74 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,667. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average of $17.48. Pennon Group has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $22.29.

Pennon Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.314 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

