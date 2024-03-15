Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.33

Premier African Minerals Limited (LON:PREM – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.34 ($0.00). Premier African Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.27 ($0.00), with a volume of 432,773,661 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier African Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Premier African Minerals Price Performance

About Premier African Minerals

The company has a market cap of £77.34 million, a P/E ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. It explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, potash, and gold deposits. The company holds interests in RHA Tungsten mine, Katete REE project, zulu project, and Tinde projects in Zimbabwe, as well as properties in Mozambique.

