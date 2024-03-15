Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 372,300 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the February 14th total of 497,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,241.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Premium Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Premium Brands Price Performance

About Premium Brands

PRBZF stock remained flat at $66.20 during trading on Thursday. 211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928. Premium Brands has a one year low of $64.35 and a one year high of $83.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.47.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

