Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 372,300 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the February 14th total of 497,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,241.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Premium Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Premium Brands
Premium Brands Price Performance
About Premium Brands
Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Premium Brands
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Defense Contractor Stocks Explained, Plus Investment Guide
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Oracle’s AI Cloud Demand Fuels Profitability Surge
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Analysts Lead These Markets: The Most Upgraded Stocks in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.