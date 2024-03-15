Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Short Interest Down 25.2% in February

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 372,300 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the February 14th total of 497,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,241.0 days.

Premium Brands Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PRBZF remained flat at $66.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928. Premium Brands has a twelve month low of $64.35 and a twelve month high of $83.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Premium Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

