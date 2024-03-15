Quantum Financial Advisors LLC Invests $249,000 in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 434 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after acquiring an additional 186,931 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in United Rentals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,383,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,506,819,000 after buying an additional 43,715 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in United Rentals by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,309,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,028,402,000 after buying an additional 358,743 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in United Rentals by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,109,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $939,382,000 after buying an additional 192,205 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,756,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $624,121,000 after purchasing an additional 170,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:URI traded up $4.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $677.09. The stock had a trading volume of 874,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,303. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $325.15 and a 52 week high of $732.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $632.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $528.39.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. KeyCorp cut shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $572.20.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

