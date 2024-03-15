Quantum Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DTE. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,710,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after buying an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other news, COO Robert A. Richard sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total transaction of $514,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Robert A. Richard sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total transaction of $514,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $64,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,572.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,095 shares of company stock worth $2,168,183 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.48. 2,305,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,994. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $116.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.64.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

