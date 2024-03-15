Quantum Financial Advisors LLC Sells 672 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 722 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $2.61 on Friday, hitting $279.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,071,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,998. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $292.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.86. The stock has a market cap of $201.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Citigroup cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.10.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MCD

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.