Quantum (QUA) Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last Week

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. In the last week, Quantum has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Quantum token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $5.60 and approximately $2.77 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00005500 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00026060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00016392 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001662 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,180.40 or 0.99967563 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00010608 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $115.00 or 0.00166174 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.