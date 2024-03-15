RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Short Interest Down 25.3% in February

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the February 14th total of 9,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RDCM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on RADCOM in a report on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded RADCOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Get RADCOM alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on RDCM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RADCOM

RADCOM Trading Down 6.5 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 114.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in RADCOM in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Lynrock Lake LP raised its position in RADCOM by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,981,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,681,000 after purchasing an additional 360,816 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in RADCOM in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of RADCOM by 4.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RDCM traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.63. The stock had a trading volume of 85,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,743. The firm has a market cap of $156.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29 and a beta of 0.72. RADCOM has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average of $8.73.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million. RADCOM had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 7.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that RADCOM will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

About RADCOM

(Get Free Report)

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.