RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Short Interest Down 25.3% in February

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the February 14th total of 9,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RDCM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on RADCOM in a report on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded RADCOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th.
RADCOM Trading Down 6.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ RDCM traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.63. The stock had a trading volume of 85,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,743. The firm has a market cap of $156.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29 and a beta of 0.72. RADCOM has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average of $8.73.
RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million. RADCOM had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 7.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that RADCOM will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.
About RADCOM
RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.
