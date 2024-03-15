RAM Investment Partners LLC Buys 472 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

RAM Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,403 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 0.4% of RAM Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. RAM Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. Synergy Financial Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 6,432 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $429,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,065,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $227.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.04.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $163.57. 96,902,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,745,563. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.12. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.37 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

