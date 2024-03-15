Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) Shares Up 7.5%

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNSDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.22 and last traded at $46.22. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.00.

Renault Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.41.

About Renault

Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture, sale, repair, maintenance, and leasing of motor vehicles in Europe, Eurasia, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It also engages in the design and production of parts and equipment used for manufacturing and operating vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sale Financing, and Mobility Services segments.

