Request (REQ) Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Request (REQ) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 15th. In the last week, Request has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. One Request token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC on exchanges. Request has a total market capitalization of $143.98 million and $5.76 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Request Token Profile

REQ is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.14056463 USD and is down -5.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $6,278,823.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

