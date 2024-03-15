Request (REQ) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6.26 Million

Request (REQ) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000201 BTC on exchanges. Request has a market cap of $138.93 million and approximately $6.26 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Request has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00005660 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00026216 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00016316 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001644 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,884.70 or 0.99840949 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00010504 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $113.27 or 0.00164178 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.14056463 USD and is down -5.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $6,278,823.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

