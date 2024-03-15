River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap (LON:RMMC) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap (LON:RMMC – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 158.66 ($2.03) and last traded at GBX 164 ($2.10). 27,601 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 31,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 164.50 ($2.11).

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 159.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 149.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £55.60 million and a P/E ratio of -224.66.

About River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The fund is managed by River and Mercantile Asset Management LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

