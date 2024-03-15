RPC Group (LON:RPC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $792.60

RPC Group PLC (LON:RPC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 792.60 ($10.16) and traded as high as GBX 792.80 ($10.16). RPC Group shares last traded at GBX 792.60 ($10.16), with a volume of 4,135,899 shares traded.

RPC Group Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of £3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 792.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 792.60.

RPC Group Company Profile

RPC Group Plc operates as a plastic product design and engineering company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Packaging and Non-Packaging. The Packaging segment designs plastic packaging for end markets, including the food, beverage, personal care, and healthcare markets; and designs and manufactures other plastic products, such as containers for surface coatings comprising paint pots and vaping accessories.

