Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,995 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $9.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $294.16. 11,884,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,989,748. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.65 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The firm has a market cap of $285.34 billion, a PE ratio of 70.04, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $288.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $82,310,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,134,112 shares of company stock worth $314,301,292. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $293.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.32.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

