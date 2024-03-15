Salvus Wealth Management LLC Acquires 290 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,265 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,625,025 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,396,167,000 after acquiring an additional 930,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,007,286 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,607,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910,739 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,039,883 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,509,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,171,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,027,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,151,714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,371,505 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,055,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349,112 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $979,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,200.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.49. The company had a trading volume of 54,891,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,836,750. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $166.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $43.21.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.38%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

