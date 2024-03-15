Salvus Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,922 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Vestcor Inc grew its position in NIKE by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp grew its position in NIKE by 1.9% in the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 2.7% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 2.0% during the third quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Down 0.6 %

NKE traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.64. The company had a trading volume of 15,402,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,599,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $128.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.83. The company has a market cap of $151.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.24.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

