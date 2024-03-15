Saul Centers, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.59 (NYSE:BFS)

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.
Saul Centers has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.
Saul Centers Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of BFS stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.82. 166,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,040. Saul Centers has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $41.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $882.94 million, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.25.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 65.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 43.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the second quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the third quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.95% of the company’s stock.
Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 61 properties, which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four non-operating land and development properties.
